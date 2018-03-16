STMicroelectronics' Connectivity Solutions for Sleeker Smart Buildings to Showcase at Light & Building 2018

Highly integrated chip for wired KNX-certified connectivity, co-created with Tapko Technologies, is industry's smallest at 4mm x 4mm

KNX software stack, together with a companion STM32 microcontroller, accelerates time to market for complete network-node solution

Early adopter Vimar demonstrates new products based on ST's KNX transceiver at Light & Building 2018

Geneva, March 16, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is teaming with Tapko Technologies GmbH at Light & Building 2018 to demonstrate a highly integrated and space-saving connectivity solution certified for the popular KNX standard for building-automation applications.

On display at the Tapko Technologies booth, E30, Hall 9.1, the STKNX functions as a complete KNX transceiver for twisted-pair wired connectivity in Tapko devices, with power circuitry on-chip in a uniquely compact footprint of just 4mm x 4mm. It can be used for connecting devices like smart lights, switches, HVAC controllers, alarms, or smart appliances to KNX twisted-pair networks.

As well as its unique space-saving advantage, the STKNX helps customers get new building-automation products to market faster as part of a complete network-node solution that includes the KNX software stack, co-created by ST and Tapko. The stack is ready to run on any host microcontroller from ST's STM32[1] family. The quick-start evaluation kit, EVALKITSTKNX, is also available, containing everything needed to build a KNX node including a STM32F103RBT6 microcontroller, Arduino-compatible headers for custom function expansion, and a sample LED-dimming application.

At Light & Building 2018, automation innovator Vimar S.p.A (booth C72, Hall 11.1), one of the first companies to adopt the STKNX in new designs, will demonstrate the first product of a technically advanced new range containing the transceiver.

"We are utilizing the STKNX transceiver as an important part of our new generation of products for home and building automation systems," said Alessandro Ravagnin, Systems Marketing Manager Vimar SpA. "Light & Building 2018 sees the world premiere of our new, future-focused product line, which delivers unprecedented performance over wired fieldbus connectivity. As is the Vimar way, we have combined comfort, security, and energy efficiency -- the main pillars of smart home and smart building -- with a unique user experience, great aesthetic appeal, and a perfectly coordinated ecosystem."

Domenico Arrigo, General Manager Industrial and Power Conversion Division, STMicroelectronics, commented, "Our successful cooperation with Tapko has delivered software and hardware for product developers to create highly functional and stylish building-automation products that enhance both the convenience and the appearance of homes and offices."

The STKNX transceiver is available now in 0.5mm-pitch 24-pin VQFNPN24. Please contact your ST sales office for pricing options, sample requests, and support tools.

Notes for editors:

The KNX open fieldbus specification is widely adopted by building-automation standards, including European EN 50090 and EN 13321-1/2 standards, the global ISO/IEC 14543-3 standard, and Chinese GB/T 20965. KNX is also referenced in the US ANSI/ASHRAE standard 135.

Measuring just 4mm x 4mm x 1mm in the VQFNPN24 package, the STKNX is the smallest transceiver certified for KNX TP1-256 twisted-pair connections currently on the market. At the same time, it features a higher level of integration than some other transceivers, and is designed for crystal-less operation, thereby saving even more space by eliminating external components while also helping simplify design.

The integrated KNX bus power extractor provides up to 30mA to the integrated voltage regulators to power external devices and the STKNX transceiver's own power needs, while limiting the bus current slew rate according to KNX specifications, further enhancing the system efficiency. The on-chip voltage regulators include a selectable 3.3V/5V 20mA linear regulator and 150mA high-efficiency DC/DC step-down switching converter with adjustable output voltage from 1V to 12V, which can be used to power external components. In addition, the STKNX integrates circuitry to ensure safe coupling to the bus and implements bus monitoring to protect against loss of bus power.

