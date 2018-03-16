Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium

16 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has completed the acquisition of Unium, a Seattle-based software company that specializes in solving complex wireless networking problems for use in mission-critical and residential Wi-Fi applications.

Unium's software will be embedded into Nokia's Wi-Fi portfolio to provide operators with a plug-and-play intelligent mesh Wi-Fi solution that is easy to install and constantly optimizes in-home Wi-Fi connections through self-learning and self-healing capabilities. Unium will operate as part of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group.





