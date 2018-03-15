Northview Apartment REIT Announces March 2018 Distribution

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NVU) announced its March 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on April 16, 2018 to holders of trust units of record at March 29, 2018.

As at the date hereof, there are 51,158,415 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 6,684,614 Northview Apartment REIT Class B units issued and outstanding.

For further information:

Mr. Travis Beatty

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-0720

CORPORATE PROFILE

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 25,000 quality residential suites and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.