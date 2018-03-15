First Quarter 2018 Results Release on April 23

TORONTO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its First Quarter 2018 Results on April 23, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 24 at 8:00 am ET.



First Quarter Results Release — April 23, after market close

Conference Call and Webcast — April 24, 8:00 am ET

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610

International: +1 416 915-3239

The First Quarter 2018 webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 2130.

