First Quarter 2018 Results Release on April 23
TORONTO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) will release its First Quarter 2018 Results on April 23, 2018, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 24 at 8:00 am ET.
First Quarter Results Release — April 23, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast — April 24, 8:00 am ET
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610
International: +1 416 915-3239
The First Quarter 2018 webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 2130.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Deni Nicoski
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 416 307-7474
Email: dnicoski@barrick.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President
Communications
Telephone: +1 416 307-7414
Email: alloyd@barrick.com