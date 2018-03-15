Ovid Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 29, 2018

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines for patients with rare neurological disorders, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Following the release, Ovid will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the company's financial results and provide a general business update.



The live audio webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call (866) 830-1640 (U.S.) or (210) 874-7820 (international) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 3387007. An archive of the webcast will be available for two weeks on the company's website.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid's drug candidate, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid initiated the Phase 2 STARS trial of OV101 in people with Angelman syndrome in 2017 and completed a Phase 1 trial in adolescents with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of epileptic encephalopathies and in 2017 initiated a Phase 1b/2a trial of OV935.

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

