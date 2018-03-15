GWG Holdings to Report 2017 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, a financial services company committed to transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services, announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Thursday, March 29, 2018, before the U.S. market opens. The Company will host a webcast/conference call the same day at 4:30 pm EDT to discuss the results.



The call will be webcast on a listen-only mode that will give viewers access to Powerpoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. The webcast is accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kxbyga8h

For those not viewing the webcast, the conference call number for U.S. participants is (844) 423-9895 and the conference call number for participants outside the U.S. is (716) 247-5865. The conference ID number for both conference call numbers is 6898387.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kxbyga8h

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company committed to transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange. The LifeCare Xchange provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply towards long-term care and other retirement financial needs. GWG Holdings seeks to further transform the industry by applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to innovate traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Since 2006, GWG Life has provided seniors over $457 million in exchange value for their life insurance and, as of September 30, 2017, owned a portfolio of over $1.62 billion in face value of policy benefits.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 746-1935

dcallahan@gwgh.com