Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Macquarie Third Annual Consumer Bright Ideas Conference

PHOENIX, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) today announced that Amin Maredia, chief executive officer, and Brad Lukow, chief financial officer, will present at the Macquarie Third Annual Consumer Bright Ideas Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 8:50 am EST on March 20, 2018.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.sprouts.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts' welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop, The Fish Market, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates in nearly 300 stores in 15 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.