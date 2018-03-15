Endocyte Announces Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, today announced that four posters will be presented by Endocyte scientists at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 to be held in Chicago, IL, April 14 - 18, 2018.



The company will present two posters and a late-breaking abstract relating to Endocyte's chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) adaptor molecule (CAM) platform, along with a poster on PSMA-617.

Presentations are as follows:

Abstract #: 757 Title: Novel warheads for targeted therapies of cancer: The concept and design of oxime-ether-based pro-PBDs When: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. CDT Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Agents and Technology Location: Hall A, Poster Section 35, Poster Board 24 Abstract #: 852 Title: Specificity of PSMA-617 radiotherapy for prostate cancer When: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. CDT Session Title: Modulators of Ionizing Radiation and Other Radiotherapeutics Location: Hall A, Poster Section 39, Poster Board 15 Abstract #: LB-109 Title: Adaptor controlled CAR-T cell immunotherapy for treatment of folate receptor-alpha/beta positive solid and liquid tumors When: Monday, April 16, 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1 Location: Hall A, Poster Section 45, Poster Board 6 Abstract #: 2546 Title: Regulation of CAR-T cell therapy in real time using bispecific small molecule adaptors and monospecific competitors When: Monday, April 16, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. CDT Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 2 Location: Hall A, Poster Section 24, Poster Board 4



Website Information

Endocyte routinely posts important information for investors on its website, www.endocyte.com , in the "Investors & News" section. Endocyte uses this website as a means of disclosing material information in compliance with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the "Investors & News" section of Endocyte's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Endocyte's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Endocyte

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, entering phase 3 for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Endocyte is also advancing its adaptor-controlled CAR T-cell therapy into the clinic in 2018, where it will be studied in osteosarcoma. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the company's future development plans including those relating to the completion of pre-clinical development in preparation for possible future clinical trials, the anticipated initiation of a registration trial, and preparation for potential commercialization. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks that the company or independent investigators may experience delays in the initiation or completion of clinical trials (whether caused by competition, adverse events, patient enrollment rates, shortage of clinical trial materials, regulatory issues or other factors); risks that data from prior clinical trials may not be indicative of subsequent clinical trial results; risks related to the safety and efficacy of the company's product candidates; risks that early stage pre-clinical data may not be indicative of subsequent data when expanded to additional pre-clinical models or to subsequent clinical data; risks that evolving competitive activity and intellectual property landscape may impair the company's ability to capture value for the technology; risks that expectations and estimates turn out to be incorrect, including estimates of the potential markets for the company's product candidates, estimates of the capacity of manufacturing and other facilities required to support its product candidates, projected cash needs, and expected future revenues, operations, expenditures and cash position. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Endocyte, Inc. is contained in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Endocyte, Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc., (212) 362-1200, stephanie@sternir.com