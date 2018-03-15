Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Participate at the William Blair Insure Tech Conference on March 21, 2018

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health plans, today announced that its management will participate in William Blair's inaugural Insure Tech Conference that is being held on March 21, 2018, in New York City. Company management will participate in the Customer-Focused Technology panel at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan shoppers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Investor Contacts

Michael Hershberger, Chief Financial Officer, HIIQ. 813-397-1187

John Evans, Investor Relations, PIR Communications, 415-309-0230, ir@hiiquote.com