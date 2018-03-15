AlphaPoint Appoints FinTech and Capital Markets Veterans to Advisory Board

New York, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPoint, a leading blockchain company focused on making illiquid assets liquid, today announced three appointments to its Advisory Board. David K.A. Mordecai, Kamran Rafieyan and Sandra Ro. The strategic counsel and guidance from these expert professionals across financial technology, capital markets and financial regulation will support AlphaPoint's leadership and help further the company's vision.



Dr. David K.A. Mordecai is currently a lead investigator at the RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics, at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University. During his more than 30-year tenure in the financial services industry, David's experience includes senior roles across at Swiss Re, AIG, and a large multi-strategy hedge fund. He has also served in advisory capacities to the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), The Federal Reserve, the Financial Stability Unit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US Treasury, and the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).



David comments, "The development of financial blockchain technologies for asset digitization represents potential advancement towards more reliable and secure transactions processing. AlphaPoint aspires to become a technical leader in the field and I am looking forward to facilitating their engagement with the research and development community.



Kamran Rafieyan has over 25 years of experience in capital markets as a technology executive and entrepreneur. He is currently a co-founder at Enceladus Trading, a quantitative trading firm utilizing proprietary machine-learning predictive models. Previously, Kamran co-founded Lava Trading, where he helped lead a successful FinTech firm which pioneered the fields of smart order routing and market data aggregation through its acquisition by Citi in 2004. He has been an independent advisor and consultant to numerous firms, assisting with all aspects of company creation and growth.



Kamran comments, "Blockchain technology is creating exciting new opportunities in capital markets and AlphaPoint is positioned to help firms realize the revenue potential with their enterprise-grade blockchain solutions."



Sandra Ro is managing partner and COO at UWINCorp, a startup dedicated to leveraging the blockchain to deliver infrastructure and micro financial products to those with little or no financial access. With more than 15 years of global capital markets, derivatives and market infrastructure experience including servicing as the former head of digitization for the CME Group, Sandra spearheaded blockchain and cryptocurrency efforts. Sandra is a thought leader in the crypto and blockchain space and a founding member of The Collective Future, a group of leaders focused on fostering global diversity in blockchain and cryptoassets. Additionally, Sandra holds directorships/founding memberships on several industry boards including Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) and Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group (PTDL).





Sandra comments, "My passion to create a transparent, fairer world using technology goes hand-in-hand with my passion for blockchain technology, which has the ability to democratize investment opportunities. I look forward to my involvement with AlphaPoint, which has the potential to enable access to the $11 trillion of investment opportunities across all major asset classes."



"This space is still relatively nascent so to have David, Sandra and Kamran join AlphaPoint's Advisory Board is not only a huge validation of our technology and team but also an exciting milestone for AlphaPoint," said Salil Donde, CEO at AlphaPoint. "Their industry experience will be instrumental in taking our company to the next level and continuing to deliver secure and reliable blockchain technology for institutions to digitize assets and launch new markets."

