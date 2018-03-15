Ticket Summit 2018 Welcomes Broker Genius as Featured Sponsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticket Summit, the leading conference and trade show for ticketing and live entertainment professionals, today announced that Broker Genius will be the Featured Sponsor at the upcoming Ticket Summit conference. The conference is scheduled for July 16-18, 2018 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.



Broker Genius, pioneers of automated dynamic technology in the secondary ticket market, launched the industry' first dynamic auto pricer at Ticket Summit in July 2013. This summer's conference will be the sixth in a row that Broker Genius has participated in.

Broker Genius recently released its newest version, UpTick. The technology's user experience and feature set are like no other product on the market. It enables brokers to gain valuable market insight, save time, and increase profitability. At this summer's Ticket Summit, Broker Genius is excited to demonstrate UpTick, as well as introduce new features and data insight tools to the ticketing industry. For more information about Broker Genius or to schedule a free trial, please visit their website.

Sam Sherman, CEO of Broker Genius, will speak on the Pricing & Inventory Management panel. Broker Genius representatives will also lead a dedicated session about their products and the future of ticketing technology. Both sessions will be held on Tuesday, July 17.

"We are very excited to have Broker Genius join us as the Featured Sponsor," said Amanda Farrish, Director, Corporate Events, TicketNetwork & Ticket Summit. "Broker Genius has been a key player in our industry for several years and our attendees will enjoy the expanded opportunities to hear from them. We appreciate Broker Genius's continued support of our conference."

Registration for Ticket Summit 2018 is just $649. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email info@ticketsummit.org or call 860-416-5767. Ticket Summit is presented by TicketNetwork and DTI Management.

About Ticket Summit

Ticket Summit is the leading ticket conference and trade show for live entertainment professionals, and is ranked among the Top 25 Fast-Growth Shows by EXPO Magazine. This event attracts hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainment experts in the ticket community. Previous keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's hit show The Profit, legendary baseball manager Joe Torre, and Shark Tank's Daymond John. Past attendees and sponsors include: AXS, Billboard, Broadway.com, Devils Arena Entertainment, eBay, Facebook, Forbes, Goldman Sachs, Google, Harlem Globetrotters, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, Microsoft, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PayPal, StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Yahoo!, among others. For information, visit www.TicketSummit.org.

Contact:

Amanda Farrish, Director—Corporate Events

TicketNetwork & Ticket Summit

860-416-5767

amanda@ticketsummit.org