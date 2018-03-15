PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Resources

ATLANTA, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced today that Michelle Hairston has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources, effective April 2, 2018. Hairston succeeds James Ellinghausen, who is retiring from PulteGroup after 13 years. Reporting directly to PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall, Hairston will be responsible for overseeing all human resource functions for the company's approximately 5,000 employees across the United States.



During her 15-year career with PulteGroup, Hairston has served in a number of increasingly senior human resource positions, most recently as Area Vice President of Human Resources for the company's North Area, which spans from the Mid-Atlantic to Minnesota. In each of the roles she has held across the company, Hairston has acquired deep experience in talent management and acquisition, performance coaching and development, culture building, employee engagement, compliance, diversity and inclusion, and compensation strategies.

"People are our greatest asset at PulteGroup, and we count ourselves lucky to have a leader like Michelle on our team. Not only does she have a deep knowledge of our corporate and field operations, but she also has the skills, insight and passion to further the momentum building within our organization," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Michelle is one of our many success stories, having built an impressive career with PulteGroup, making major contributions toward the growth of our business, and now advancing to become one of our most trusted organizational leaders."

Hairston earned her Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Emory University in Atlanta. Active in her field, she is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management. Prior to joining PulteGroup, Hairston worked at CIGNA Corporation for four years.

About PulteGroup, Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroupinc.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com and www.jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

