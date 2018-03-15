Hemp, Inc. Commends Oregon Legislature for Approving Commercial Hemp Expansion Bill

SPRING HOPE, NC, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry, with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, applauds recent action taken by the Oregon Legislature that would further refine and expand the state's industrial hemp program. The Senate unanimously approved House Bill 4089 on March 3, 2018 to classify hemp seed as an agricultural seed. The bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing.



According to HB-4089 , "agricultural hemp seed is agricultural seed or flower seed for purposes of statutes regulating labeling, testing, certifying or other aspects of seeds. Directs Director of Agriculture and Dean of College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University to establish program for labeling and certification of agricultural hemp seed. Provides that accredited independent testing laboratory that has been approved by Oregon Health Authority or department may test industrial hemp and industrial hemp commodities and products produced or processed by grower, handler or agricultural hemp seed producer. Requires that industrial hemp intended for human consumption be entered into tracking system prior to laboratory testing and through delivery to licensed premises." To read the full bill, click here .

"We are extremely encouraged by the recent developments in Oregon's legislation. Our goal at Hemp, Inc. is to make America great again by making America hemp again. There are more and more state-wide developments in support of an industry that can create profitable income streams for states, farmers, and landowners," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. Perlowin has been in communication with some of the largest hemp farmers in Oregon to discuss strategic business growth opportunities and provide insight on ways to optimize their existing business operations.

Set to grow up to 25,000 acres of industrial hemp in North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. is making North Carolina the "Epicenter of the Industrial Hemp Industry". Hemp, Inc. representatives say the 25,000 acres, to be grown, are more than what the entire country grew last year alone. The large amount of acreage is expected to improve farmer profitability as well as boost the overall economy by opening up new revenue streams in the marketplace for buyers and farmers seeking higher quality products. Hemp, Inc. will continue to support and network with industrial hemp farmers, farming co-ops and related public companies across the United States.

"As an industry leader with our 85,000 square feet, state-of-the-art hemp mill, and processing facility in North Carolina, it is important that we support hemp production in markets across the United States to further position us on the forefront of this emerging multi-million-dollar industry," said Perlowin. "Having a boots-on-the-ground approach to hemp operations nationwide allows us to evaluate possible business synergies with not only industrial hemp farmers, but farming co-ops and public companies throughout America that are passionate about growing industrial hemp or eager to learn how to incorporate it into their crop rotation."

The hemp industry is projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020. This statistic includes the all-natural, non-psychoactive supplement cannabidiol (CBD) that is derived from the industrial hemp plant. Cannabidiol helps boost both human and animal endocannabinoid systems. The enormous growth potential of the CBD market will provide companies, in and entering, with a pipeline of opportunities they can take advantage of.

Hemp, Inc.'s long-term strategy is to build the world's largest hemp oil extraction infrastructure by creating joint ventures with multiple companies to house and operate their CBD extraction equipment in its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The first company of these joint ventures is HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE), a scientific research development company set to take advantage of these opportunities by using their extensive industry research and voluminous body of information on specific CBD combinations through their Educational and Extraction divisions. Hemp, Inc. will provide consulting services to HQGE in an effort to help them expand into the hemp-CBD industry. According to the agreement, mentioned in a previous press release , HQGE will receive professional, ongoing, consulting services in the hemp-CBD market, specifically in the areas of growing high-quality organically-grown CBD-rich hemp, harvesting, extracting and creating a variety of high-end CBD products for its business and partnerships in the industry. In turn, HQ Global Education, Inc. intends to become a leading provider of the highest-quality customizable extractions of CBD oil to this rapidly-growing industry.

In August 2017, Hemp, Inc. announced the official launch of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor. On Nov. 2, 2017, Hemp, Inc. announced the delivery of its advanced CBD hemp oil extraction post-processing equipment, thus completing the Company's hemp oil extraction infrastructure. The aforementioned consulting agreement with HQGE was announced March 13, 2018, which was the first step toward executing Hemp, Inc.'s long-term strategic plan to have a joint venture between the two companies wherein Hemp, Inc. will house and operate a HQ Global Education, Inc. CBD extractor.

As Hemp, Inc. provides consulting services in the hemp-CBD market, specifically in the areas of growing high-quality organically-grown CBD rich hemp, harvesting, and extracting, executives say they will ultimately build Veteran Village Kins Communities across the country so that they can extract right there at the local level. "Our ‘Veteran Village Kins Communities' is where we will not only grow some of our Hemp, it is a full-blown holistic solution to the multifaceted veteran problems in the USA. Our prototype model is in Arizona about 20 miles north of Kingman and 90 miles from Las Vegas, NV. It's our way of saying, ‘Thank You' to our Veterans."

Hemp, Inc. also announced its support of the advancement of hemp bills in Indiana and its support of the Alaska House of Representatives' unanimous passage of a bill to legalize industrial hemp and establish a pilot program.

UPCOMING DOMESTIC HEMP EVENTS

March 2 - July 2018 - First Friday Tour – Spring Hope, North Carolina

These exclusive bonus tours will take shareholders behind-the-scenes of North Carolina's burgeoning industrial hemp epicenter to see Hemp, Inc.'s processing equipment in full operation and producing product... from the cultivation of its hemp plants and kenaf to the processing and manufacturing of their quality CBD products. (This tour will take place every first Friday of the month.)

March 7 – 11, 2018 – Expo West - The CBD Summit – Anaheim, CA

The CBD Summit is your chance to better understand the opportunities and challenges that exist for the hemp-derived cannabidiol market in the United States. With a better understanding of the regulatory, supply, scientific, labeling, retail and standards issues surrounding the hemp-derived CBD market, you will leave the CBD Summit with new intelligence to help inform your next steps as a supplier, manufacturer or retailer of CBD products.

April 6, 2018 – Noco 3rd Annual Hemp Summit – Loveland, CO

The NoCo Hemp Expo is proud to host the 3rd Annual Hemp Summit, an important gathering of hemp-focused executives, founders and investors. Receive an intimate, insider's view of the hemp industry during this VIP-level networking and special programming featuring business-focused information, market intelligence and analysis from leaders and influencers in the hemp industry.

April 6-7, 2018 - NOCO 5th Annual Hemp Expo – Loveland, Colorado

An important gathering of hemp-focused executives, founders, and investors. Receive an intimate, insider's view of the hemp industry during this VIP-level networking and special programming featuring business-focused information, market intelligence and analysis from leaders and influencers in the hemp industry.

April 14, 2018 - PDX Hempfest Expo – Portland, Oregon

A full day of educational sessions with professional Cannabis speakers to bring you up to speed on rapidly changing developments in the Cannabis industry. A high concentration of Cannabis industry technology buyers will be present.

April 14, 2018 – Oregon Hemp Convention – Portland, Oregon

A full day of educational sessions with professional Cannabis speakers to bring you up to speed on rapidly changing developments in the Cannabis industry. A high concentration of Cannabis industry technology buyers will be present.

May 9 – 11, 2018 - MJBizCon 2018 – New Orleans, LA

MJBizConNEXT focuses on the near future of the expanding Cannabis industry. For executives growing their companies and emerging industry professionals looking at cutting-edge innovations, new technologies and how cannabis businesses grow in a rapidly advancing market, NEXT is your show!

July 17 – 19, 2018 – NBJ Summit - Ranchos Palos Verde, CA

The NBJ Summit, organized by the New Hope Network, will cover areas like building consumer confidence through science, transparency, and disruption.

July 25 – 27, 2018 – Cannabis Business Summit – San Jose, California

Serious, like-minded entrepreneurs will convene for three days to learn how to grow their businesses and to achieve new levels of success in five all-encompassing educational tracks.

August 3 – 5, 2018 - NOCO Hemp Village – Loveland, CO

The ARISE Music Festival is committed to producing an annual gathering that is a vehicle for building and strengthening the community. At the core of the ARISE mission is a firm belief that creating a festival experience which inspires positivity, joy and active engagement in issues of social justice is a call to celebrate the beauty and wonder of this precious life. Join the NoCo Hemp Village in Loveland Colorado for the 6th Annual Arise Music Festival.

August 4 – 8, 2018 - 20th annual Agricultural Media Summit - Scottsdale, Arizona

This industry-wide gathering of agricultural communicators offers one of the best opportunities for professional improvement and industry networking. The InfoExpo (trade show) annually exceeds 75 booths and provides the best place to promote your company or organization's products and services.

August 17 – 19, 2018 – 27th Annual Seattle Hemp Fest – Seattle, WA

Seattle HEMPFEST, the undisputed King of Protestivals, and the largest cannabis convocation in the world. Seattle HEMPFEST, the premier flagship event of the global cannabis culture, is celebrating its 27th year. Hempfest's crown jewels of achievement include its designation as the largest annual cannabis policy reform event in the world. But that could change with a single event. What is less likely to change is the fact that the Seattle HEMPFEST is the most sophisticated and socially responsible cannabis rally in history, and perhaps the largest annual free speech event in the nation.

August 28 – 30, 2018 – Farm Progress Show – Boone, Iowa

This is where producers from all over gather, meet and learn. This show is where major manufacturers choose to roll out their newest offerings; where Ag families take a break from their daily routine to immerse themselves in the wider Ag community; where tradition and business have come together for 65 years; and where agriculture is celebrated.

November 2 – 5, 2018 - 2018 HIA 25th Annual Conference (HIACON) – Los Angeles, CA

We are pleased to announce that the 25th annual Hemp Industries Association conference will be hosted in Los Angeles, California at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport featuring top-level discussions, educational tracks and an exhibit featuring industry products and services.

November 6 – 10, 2018 – Supply Side West – Las Vegas, NV

SupplySide West brings together more than 15,000 ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries. SupplySide West is all about the science and strategy around the development of finished products that drive the global business economy. Join them this year to learn about new trends from over 1,200 exhibitors and 140 hours of educational and conference programming.

November 14 – 16, 2018 – MJBizCon 2018 – Las Vegas, NV

MJBizConNEXT focuses on the near future of the expanding Cannabis industry. For executives growing their companies and emerging industry professionals looking at cutting-edge innovations, new technologies and how cannabis businesses grow in a rapidly advancing market, NEXT is your show!

UPCOMING INTERNATIONAL HEMP EVENTS

March 19-20, 2018 – Cannatech Tel Aviv 2018: The Big Picture – Isreal

The Cannatech event provides uncommon access to some of the biggest thought leaders in cannabis today to get an in-depth analysis of some of the most important subjects in the cannabis industry.

March 9-11, 2018 – Spannibus Feria Del Canamo – Barcelona

This will be undertaken with the assistance of high-ranking individuals from the fields of science, medicine, and politics, as well as relevant members of the cannabis culture. The World Cannabis Conferences have been set up with the aim of bringing to life all the advances and efforts conducted over the past years in the field of cannabis.

April 20 – 22, 2018 - Konopex – Czech Republic

There will be prepared exhibitions dedicated to cannabis, cannabis seeds, growing indoor and outdoor equipment and exhibitions focused on garden equipment and other curative herbs. You will find out a lot of interesting information and news about the usage of hemp in medicine, civil engineering, industry, and livestock. Look forward to a rich accompanying program including lectures, conferences and hemp exchange, where you can discuss and trade with respected experts.

April 27 – 29, 2018 - CannaTrade - Zurich-Oerlikon, Switzerland

This is the oldest hemp fair in Europe! The history of CannaTrade started 2001, in the fair halls of BEA Expo Bern, as a result of the Swiss Hemp Days in 1999 and 2000. The following editions of CannaTrade in 2008 and 2009 were presented at the exhibition halls of Basel. Caused by the hemp related political situation, executives decided to organize the fair CannaTrade in a two-years-rhythm.

May 11 – 13, 2018 - Expocanamo Sevilla 2018 –S pain

Expocáñamo brings back to Seville the hemp culture fair, where you will enjoy a dynamic and comforting experience, you will dance with the best rhythms of reggae and rap, you will see the latest in cultivation technology, you will taste a wide variety of products with hemp and its derivatives and you can enjoy endless activities for your entertainment.

May 22, 2018 – Cannabis Europa –Barbican, London, UK

Cannabis Europais the foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe. This is a uniquely European conference. There is no universal model for cannabis regulation and Europe has a clear opportunity to take a global leadership position. The conference is your opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. Gain unrivaled access to the most inspirational and forward-thinking figures in the industry. To navigate the future of European medical cannabis, industry leaders and regulators alike must share insights and innovations if we are to develop a truly successful, patient-focused sector.

June 1 – 3, 2018 – Balkannabis Expo –Technopolis Athens, Greece

This expo will host top cannabis traders, innovators, experts, industry professionals and scientists from all over the world in a rich and diverse 3-day program that will include: a large exhibition area and international trade show; two international conferences (Cannabis Science & Hemp Summit) with keynote and guest speakers; cannabis culture workshops; networking spaces; masterclasses; market area; and, music and other artistic performances.

June 8-10, 2018 - Mary Jane Berlin 2018 –Germany

Leading German Cannabis exhibition with more than 200 national and international exhibitors. "Mary Jane Berlin" is not only an exhibition but also a festival. In combination with our exhibitors, food stalls, live concerts and lectures about cannabis' therapeutic effects an extensive cultural and entertainment program are offered.

June 12 – 13, 2018 - 15th International European Industrial Hemp Association – Germany

Exchange information regarding the latest developments in hemp applications for fibers, shivs, seeds, and oil as well as cannabinoids.

June 25-26, 2018 - The International Annual Congress on Controversies in Cannabis-Based Medicines - Vienna, Austria

A strong public and patient demand have led to the decision to allow cannabis products for medical use in most European countries. There is a lot of basic-science and clinical research on the potential use of cannabis products for chronic pain and cancer management as well as controversies on the potential harms. This Congress will bring together researchers, clinicians, trialists, methodologists, industry professionals and representatives of the European Union and the European Medical Agency to update the current state of knowledge and of controversies and to outline some visions of the potential of cannabis-based medicines.

June 30 - July 5, 2018 - The 28th Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Symposium on the Cannabinoids – Leiden, the Netherlands

The Mission of the ICRS is to (1) foster cannabinoid research; (2) promote the exchange of scientific information and perspectives about Cannabis, the cannabinoids, and endocannabinoids through the organization of scientific meetings; (3) serve as a source of reliable information regarding the chemistry, pharmacology, therapeutic uses, toxicology and the behavioral, psychological, and social effects of Cannabis and its constituents, of synthetic and endogenous compounds that interact with cannabinoid receptors and of any compounds that target other components of the endocannabinoid system."

July 2, 2018 - Kyoto Hemp Forum - on Facebook

LifelineToTheFuture is a virtual forum taking place concurrent to the Kyoto Hemp Forum in Japan on July 2, 2016, in order for people to participate live from around the globe. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will be live-streamed, with questions and solutions shared via social media integrated into the forum dialogue. Keynote topics include Sustainability, Climate Emergencies, and the Advocacy required to lift the International Ban on Growing Industrial Hemp.

September 13 – 16, 2018 Expogrow - Spain

Expogrow 2018 is a festival which takes place in Recinto Ferial Ficoba, Irun, Spain. Its music style is mainly considered Reggae, Metal, and Pop.

November 2 – 4, 2018 - Cannafest - Czech Republic

Visitors can look forward to more than 250 exhibitors from different parts of the world. A wide range of growing techniques, fertilizers, seeds, or smoking needs and vaporizers will be introduced every year. Manufacturers of cosmetics, clothing, and food, as well as representatives of a variety of cannabis media, institutions associating companies that use cannabis as a natural resource or struggling for the legalization and use of cannabis in medicine, will also be present.

To list your hemp event here, email events@hempinc.com. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

