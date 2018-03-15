Slate Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of March 2018

TORONTO, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT) (the "REIT") announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of March 2018 of C$0.0625 per trust unit of the REIT, representing $0.75 per unit of the REIT on an annualized basis.



The distribution will be payable on April 16, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2018.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Eligible unitholders (which includes holders of Class B limited partnership units that are exchangeable into trust units of the REIT) that elect to participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") will have their cash distributions used to purchase trust units of the REIT. Unitholders wishing to participate should contact their investment advisors to enroll in the DRIP. Additional details and information can be found by visiting slateofficereit.com.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across North America's major population centres. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

