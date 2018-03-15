Embedded Systems Conference Boston Announces 2018 Keynotes Addressing Deep Learning and AI, Impact of IoT on Engineering Jobs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Boston, New England's largest embedded systems conference, today announced that Anatoly Gorshechnikov, co-founder and CTO, Neurala, and Cees Links, general manager, wireless connectivity business unit, Qorvo, will both present keynotes at this year's event. ESC Boston takes place April 18-19, 2018, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The event features in-depth educational programming designed specifically for the needs of today's embedded systems professionals and runs alongside Design & Manufacturing New England and BIOMEDevice Boston. To register as press for ESC Boston, please visit: boston.am.ubm.com/2018/registrations/Media.



"In selecting the programming focuses at ESC Boston this year, we knew that AI and IoT were huge areas of growth that we wanted to cover in-depth," said Suzanne Deffree, brand director, intelligent systems & design, UBM. "The addition of Anatoly Gorshechnikov and Cees Links as our keynote speakers is a bonus for our attendees, as both are uniquely equipped to give their insights into the future of these respective industries, outline the current landscape for today's engineers, and discuss what individuals working in these fields need to do to stay competitive."

"I'm delighted to keynote at ESC Boston, which is one of the largest and most reputable embedded systems conferences in the United States," said Anatoly Gorshechnikov, CTO at Neurala. "What I appreciate most about ESC Boston is its focus on forward-thinking issues, and I look forward to introducing attendees to one of the major hassles of AI—'catastrophic forgetting'—and leading the audience through practical solutions they can take back to their teams."

This year's keynote topics further complement the conference's slate of embedded systems-centric programming. ESC Boston will feature over 52 hours of educational content and more than 35 expert speakers.

About Anatoly Gorshechnikov:

Gorshechnikov's keynote, "Catastrophe Averted: AI That Continues to Learn After Deployment," will take place on Wednesday, April 18, from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM.

Gorshechnikov, Neurala's co-founder and CTO, has more than 15 years of experience in the development of massively parallel software for neural computation, and was one of the pioneers in applying GPGPU to neural modeling. In Neurala, he manages the tech team and oversees the technology's development. Gorshechnikov has a PhD in Cognitive and Neural Systems from Boston University and an MS in Computer Science. As an Assistant Professor at Boston University, he introduced more than 70 students to computational modeling of the brain and guided several of them through their PhD programs. He has more than 30 scientific publications to his name on topics including neural modeling of rodent spatial processing and navigation, massively parallel software for modeling neural activity, and perspectives and mechanisms of standardization of these models and underlying software.

About Cees Links:

Links' keynote, "The Impact of IoT on Engineering Jobs," will take place on Thursday, April 19, from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM.

Links, general manager of the Qorvo Wireless Connectivity business, is considered a pioneer in wireless data, advancing and integrating the worlds of mobile computing and continuous networking. He began his career at NCR Computers, where he was responsible for developing the world's first wireless local area network (LAN) product in 1990. He continued his innovative work in wireless technology under different companies, including AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Agere Systems, and in 1999 closed a deal with Apple that made wireless LANs a standard feature in notebook computers. In 2004, he founded GreenPeak Technologies, a fabless semiconductor company focused on wireless technology for ultra-low power, remote sense and control networks for consumer electronics. In 2016, GreenPeak was acquired by Qorvo. As head of the Qorvo Wireless Connectivity business unit, Links leads the design and development of wireless semiconductor systems for connected devices, including advanced RF chips and software for smart home data communications and the Internet of Things (IoT). He helped establish the WiFi Alliance, as well as the IEEE 802.11 standardization committee, which has become the basis for Zigbee sense and control networking technology and standardization.



