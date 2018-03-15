Tennessee governor issues proclamation announcing that "Building Codes Save Lives!"

Washington, D.C., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proclaimed that May 2018 is Building Safety Month, the first U.S. governor to do so this year. Building Safety Month is an annual, global event presented by the International Code Council, its members and partners celebrating the importance of building safety, current safety codes and the role of code officials in providing safe spaces for people to live, work and play.

To date, state Governors, local leaders, Code Council chapters and partners across the nation have issued 53 proclamations in support of Building Safety Month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders along with the American Concrete Institute, American Gas Association, Building Owners and Managers Association, Laborers' International Union of North America, National Multifamily Housing Council, NTA and many others have joined in support of this important cause. The list of sponsors continues to grow daily.

"Modern, regularly updated building codes ensure the homes we live in and the schools, hospitals, offices and stores we frequent are able to withstand structural failures, fires and natural disasters," said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. "These codes affect each and every one of us every day of our lives."

This May, the Code Council, local building departments and other supporters are bringing together experts in the field and stakeholders from all facets of the building industry, including code officials, engineers, architects, builders, manufacturers and consumers, to discuss the importance of building codes and why they matter. For a calendar of events and to learn how you can participate in an event near you, click here.

