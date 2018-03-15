Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ:BELFA) (NASDAQ:BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces their participation at the upcoming Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 on March 20-21st at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. We encourage attendees to visit our team at Booth B14.



The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a 501(c)(6) organization, founded in 2011 by Facebook, Intel, and Rackspace, whose mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond. The annual Summit brings together more than 3,000 key decision makers, executives, engineers, developers and suppliers. Together, they help grow, drive and support the open hardware ecosystem in, near and around the data center and beyond.

Bel Power Solutions engineering experts will be on-hand to answer questions about our latest OCP data center portfolio.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:

Susan Rawlish

susan.rawlish@belf.com



