Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on April 16, 2018, in respect of March 2018 production, for shareholders of record on March 31, 2018, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg,
President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Lamont, Chief Financial Officer, or Brad Borggard, Vice President, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

                   
Telephone:   (403) 693-0020             Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020
Fax:   (403) 693-0070             Website: www.crescentpointenergy.com
                   

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB, T2P 1G1

Primary Logo

