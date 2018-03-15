Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

AMES, Iowa, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), the nation's leading advanced biofuel producer, announced that two new Board members have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.



Deb Frodl



Jim Borel





Joining the Board are Ms. Debora (Deb) Frodl, a former GE Executive and Mr. James C. (Jim) Borel, a former DuPont Executive. Both began serving on the Board effective March 14.

"After initiating our search process last year, we are excited to add these two exceptional individuals to the REG Board," said Jeff Stroburg, Chairman of the Board. "Deb and Jim bring deep experience in areas key to REG's existing operations and future growth strategy."

As a top senior executive at GE, Frodl led Ecomagination, a business strategy group focused on developing clean technology innovation that drives positive environmental and economic impact at global scale. During her tenure, GE invested $11 billion in Ecomagination R&D and generated $175 billion in revenue, while driving decarbonization and cost reductions for global customers. Prior to this role, Frodl served as Chief Strategy Officer & Global Alternative Fuels Leader for GE and has over twenty years experience as a senior executive in GE Capital. Frodl serves as an Ambassador for the Clean Energy, Education & Empowerment for Women Initiative, a collaboration between U.S. Department of Energy, MIT & Stanford. She also serves as a Director for the Advanced Energy Economy, an organization of businesses working to make energy secure, clean, and affordable.

Borel is an experienced agriculture and food executive and has dedicated nearly four decades to the global agriculture and food sectors. In January 2016, he retired from DuPont as executive vice president and a member of the company's Office of the Chief Executive. In his final role at DuPont, he had responsibility for DuPont Pioneer, Crop Protection and Nutrition & Health businesses as well as the corporate functions of: Sustainability; Safety, Health & Environment; Product Stewardship & Regulatory; and Government Affairs and the Latin America Region. He has been and continues to be a vocal advocate for food security worldwide. Borel serves as a Director for Farmers Edge, Neogen Corporation and Just, Inc.

Frodl will serve as a Class II Director and her term will expire at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders. Borel will serve as a Class I Director and his term will expire (and he will be nominated for re-election) at the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders.

The company also announced that Michael Jackson has decided to retire from the Board and has submitted his resignation, effective March 14, 2018. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Mike for his 12 years of dedicated service," said Stroburg.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.

