U.S. TRADE ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE – TEXTILES IN THE NEWS

Washington, DC, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) launched Textiles in the News (TIN), a new website promoting the U.S. textile industry. The website's URL is http://www.textilesinthenews.org.



The first original content is an opinion piece by NCTO President & CEO Auggie Tantillo titled "Why NCTO Launched Textiles in the News."



As part of NCTO's American Textiles: We Make Amazing™ public relations effort to rebrand the U.S. textile industry, TIN's mission is to showcase the dynamism of the U.S. textile industry and cover the policy issues that disproportionately impact the sector through:

Linking to the most relevant news and opinion pieces produced by other media outlets about or affecting the U.S. textile industry

Generating original content, including news and opinion from U.S. textile industry leaders and policy experts

Tracking U.S. textile industry social media posts

"While some may have an outdated perception of the U.S. textile industry, those working in the sector know it is a global powerhouse," said NCTO President & CEO Auggie Tantillo.

"As a national trade association representing domestic textile manufacturers, NCTO wants to make sure policymakers, business leaders, journalists, prospective workforce entrants and others have greater awareness of this crucial fact. This is the rationale behind creating TIN," Tantillo continued.

Noting that trade press and international, national and local media outlets are posting compelling content daily about plant expansions, new products, innovation and policy issues important to the textile supply chain, Tantillo said, "NCTO's Textiles in the News website is designed to make these exciting and informative developments easy to access, track and digest."

"For those interested in U.S. textiles, and the extremely positive and pervasive impact our industry is making to better our lives, please visit TIN. NCTO trusts you will find the website compelling and informative," Tantillo added.

"To the media, please keep generating great stories on the modern U.S. textile industry. NCTO wants to drive readers to that content." Tantillo finished.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association representing the U.S. textile industry.

NCTO's TIN website was built by AS Creative Services, a Rockville, MD-based web design firm and its newsfeed is powered by Meltwater, a leading international provider of Media Intelligence.

Key facts about the U.S. textile industry include:

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 550,500 in 2017.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $77.9 billion last year, a 16% increase since 2009.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $28.6 billion in 2015.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.4 billion in 2016, the last year for which data is available.

