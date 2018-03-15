Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

MONTREAL, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study of over 1.8M Instagram posts by cruise booking site Seahub, Royal Caribbean International is the most Instagrammed cruise line, included in over 630k posts. Carnival Cruise Line came second with nearly 500k posts, followed by Disney Cruise Line (over 300k), Princess Cruises (over 110k) and Celebrity Cruises (over 100k).



While Royal Caribbean was the most popular overall, some cruise lines ranked higher for specific types of posts. For example, Princess Cruises ranked the highest for posts around food and relaxing, while Carnival Cruise Line ranked highest for posts around parties and excursions.

To find this data, Seahub scraped Instagram for #cruise to obtain over 1.8 million posts. They grouped all posts by mentions of specific keywords or cruise lines and determined rankings by case frequency.

The full study can be found at: https://www.seahub.com/blog/seaside-snapshots-perfect-cruise

About Seahub: Seahub is a cruise booking website that allows you to search and compare the best cruise deals for your next vacation. They've partnered with 23 of the largest cruise companies in the world to offer 20,000+ cruises on their site, and have been featured by the Lonely Planet, Washington Post, CNBC, the LA Times and more.

