Tomlinson's Lystek Division Wins Prestigious Canadian Construction Association International Business Award

Once again, the Ottawa-based Tomlinson Group of Companies (Tomlinson) is recognized for its visionary leadership in technology, innovation and business success. On March 14th in Banff, Alberta, Lystek International Inc. (Lystek), part of Tomlinson's Environmental Services Division, was presented with the Canadian Construction Association, International Business Award. The CCA awards recognize the important contributions of individuals, organizations and projects that promote and enhance the Canadian construction industry, whether through innovation, projects, or dedication to the industry.



Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Lystek is a rapidly expanding sector leader that provides Design, Build, Transfer as well as Design, Build, Own and Operate solutions around its patented, multi award-winning solutions in sustainable biosolids and organics management.



The CCA International Business Award recognizes the company's recent completion of the first year of operations of a unique, public-private Design, Build, Finance, Operate project in partnership with the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District (FSSD) in Fairfield, California. The Lystek-led project involved retrofitting of existing, under-utilized infrastructure at the District's Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), thus converting the traditional WWTP into an Organic Material Recovery Center (OMRC). Lystek's patented Thermal Hydrolysis Process (Lystek THP®) facilitates the conversion of biosolids and other organics, that were historically landfilled, into a pathogen-free, UPS EPA, Class A EQ (Exceptional Quality) biofertilizer product branded as LysteGro®. LysteGro is high in nutrients and vital organic matter and is in high demand. Lystek holds a 20 year + 10 year optional agreement to operate the newly constructed facility.



Other awards the Tomlinson Group of Companies have been recognized with recently include:



- Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (January 17, 2018, California)

- Infrastructure Health and Safety Association, President's Award (February 6, 2018)

- Annual Water's Next Award, Product/Technology – Wastewater (June 22, 2017, Toronto)

- Annual Water's Next Award, Company of the Year (June 22, 2017, Toronto)



Greg Baatrup, General Manager of the FSSD states that "This technology is proven and development of this project and facility is playing an important role in capping operational expenses related to biosolids management. It is also helping diversify our services and achieve our goal of leveraging existing, under-utilized infrastructure to generate additional revenues, further offsetting costs for the District."



"On behalf of the entire team here at Lystek and Tomlinson, I would like to thank the Canadian Construction Association for their recognition," said Ron Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer of the Tomlinson Group of Companies. "At Tomlinson, we are proud of our proven track record of successfully adopting leading edge technology to develop and implement innovative solutions that create success for our clients, partners, employees and company."



"We are extremely honoured to be the recipient of this prestigious, CCA award," said Kurt Meyer, President of Lystek. "Our proven solutions for resource recovery are rooted in sound science and technology. This recognition validates Tomlinson's commitment to support us in developing smart Design, Build, Own, Operate partnerships that further our shared goals of environmental stewardship and sustainability in the clean tech/green tech sector."



"The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is delighted to highlight Lystek International's success in taking its products abroad," said Chris McNally, CCA chair. We hope that sharing the process that Lystek went through in its expansion will encourage other Canadian construction companies to explore exporting. Our industry is full of companies with innovative products that other markets could benefit from."



For more information on the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District's Waste Water Treatment Plan, go to:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa5GkCMsO_c&list=PL6z1aygNDwb9jn5Zx-F0agfk-CZRWXTmK&index=6





About Lystek International

Lystek International Inc. is a leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics. The multi-use, award-winning Lystek system reduces costs, volumes and GHG's by converting municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities into resource recovery centers. This is achieved by transforming organic waste streams into value-added products and services, such as the patented LysteMize® process for optimizing digester performance, reducing volumes and increasing biogas production; LysteGro®, a high-value, nutrient-rich biofertilizer and LysteCarb®, an alternative source of carbon for BNR systems.

About Tomlinson Group of CompaniesR.W. Tomlinson Limited is Eastern Canada's leader in environmental and transportation infrastructure, and services. Providing a comprehensive range of products and services in quarrying, construction, trucking and environmental industries, Tomlinson continuously strives to deliver the highest standard of quality and value to its customers, partners and employees. Investment in its communities, people, processes, resources and equipment has earned Tomlinson a reputation for excellence, integrity, innovation and teamwork. For more information, please visit www.tomlinsongroup.com.

