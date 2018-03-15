Inivata: Inivata Announces Collaboration with MedStar Health to Utilize Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Cancer Genomics





Inivata Announces Collaboration with MedStar Health to Utilize Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Cancer Genomics





MedStar and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute to Join the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN)

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, March 15, 2018 -- Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care, today announces a collaboration under which MedStar and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute will join the Inivata Knowledge Accumulation Network (IKAN).

IKAN is a global network of world-leading cancer centers working in partnership with Inivata to assess the potential of liquid biopsy and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis - a tool for oncologists to stratify patients and monitor individual response to treatment. MedStar joins Atrium Health's Levine Cancer Institute and West Cancer Center as pioneering members of IKAN.

MedStar cares for thousands of cancer patients and survivors through the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, a network of four MedStar hospitals combining forces to advance cancer care throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C. In collaboration with the MedStar Health Research Institute, MedStar is increasing its capabilities in precision cancer genomics.

"The IKAN initiative is a highly innovative way of bringing together experts from a number of cancer centers to address a common goal of improving cancer treatment decisions and outcomes for patients. We look forward to working with the Inivata team and the wider network to build knowledge around how best to apply ctDNA analysis to improve cancer care," said Stephen R. T. Evans, MD, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for MedStar Health.

"By participating in the IKAN, we'll have access to a critical mass of biological samples and clinical data for use in unique research for our community in the fast emerging ctDNA area," said Neil Weissman, MD, president of the MedStar Health Research Institute and chief scientific officer for MedStar Health. "Inivata is a global leader in clinical cancer genomics and will greatly expand our ability to conduct gene-based, cancer research."

Clive Morris, Chief Medical Officer at Inivata, said, "We are delighted that MedStar and the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, have joined IKAN. Their expertise and capabilities will add to our ability to undertake clinical work to further validate our proprietary ctDNA platform, InVision(TM), in a range of indications."

MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute's research engine is the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, the area's only center to earn the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) distinction as a comprehensive cancer center - one of fewer than 50 in the United States to hold this designation.

Louis M. Weiner, MD, Director of MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, stated that, "We are delighted to be among the first cancer institutes in the world to join IKAN. Together we will work on a variety of clinical projects spread across a broad range of cancer types to accelerate the development and practice of precision cancer genomics."

Under an initial agreement, MedStar principally will collect lung, breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer blood samples at its most active cancer programs throughout the ten-hospital system for research and storage. Blood collection at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital via Inivata's liquid biopsy platform has already begun and is supporting treatment decisions for lung cancer patients.

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision(TM) liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with select multi-gene panels to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About MedStar Health Research Institute

The MedStar Health Research Institute is the research arm of MedStar Health, the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region. MHRI provides scientific, administrative and regulatory support for research programs throughout the MedStar Health system. MHRI's expertise includes translational research into disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. These programs complement the key clinical services and teaching programs in the 10 MedStar hospitals and other MedStar entities. For more information, visit www.MedStarResearch.org.

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar's 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, ambulatory care and urgent care centers, and the MedStar Health Research Institute are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar trains more than 1,100 medical residents annually. MedStar Health's patient-first philosophy combines care, compassion and clinical excellence with an emphasis on customer service. For more information, visit www.MedStarHealth.org.

