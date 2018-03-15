Market Overview

CTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2018 10:06am   Comments
LISLE, Ill., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference in New York City on March 29, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. (EDT). Additional information about the conference is available at www.sidoti.com/events/. CTS's investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

