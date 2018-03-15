Jennifer Roberts joins LexInsight as the Director of Marketing

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexInsight, the world's first marketplace that provides in-house counsel and large law firms with a direct and reliable source of experienced contract legal professionals, is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Roberts as its Director of Marketing.

Joining LexInsight in January 2018, Jennifer has quickly shown her leadership in the Marketing department. As the newly appointed Director of Marketing, she will spearhead LexInsight's marketing strategy and brand awareness initiatives to drive client and contractor demand of their on-demand marketplace for top legal talent. Based at LexInsight's headquarters in San Jose, California, Jennifer will oversee a team of marketing specialists to support the LexInsight sales team and open doors to key accounts across the US.

"Jennifer's legal training and global marketing experience will be valuable in conveying our platform's key value proposition- as a reliable and more efficient alternative to outdated brick and mortar staffing agencies," says Abhi Verma, CEO and founder of LexInsight. "We're excited to see innovation and success coming from our Marketing team with Jennifer leading the way."

Jennifer has over 8 years of marketing experience within multinational corporations and startup marketing departments around the globe, plus a law degree from the prestigious Yale Law School. She excels in developing innovative event marketing campaigns, as well as overseeing brand awareness initiatives, cultivating inbound marketing through content and thought leadership, leading creative design initiatives, and building internal professional education programs.

About LexInsight

Founded in 2016 by Abhi Verma, who is also the CEO of LexInnova, LexInsight pioneered the first international marketplace for on-demand contract legal professionals. The company has over 10,000 contractors in its database and is constantly adding more legal talent. By using technology to speed the selection, hiring, and payment of contract legal professionals, LexInsight gives clients direct access to the talent they need and matches them with the right contractors in minutes.