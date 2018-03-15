REMINDER/Valener to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR), the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P., will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at Énergir, L.P.'s head office, 1717 du Havre Street, Montréal (Québec).



The annual meeting agenda includes the election of directors and appointment of the independent external auditor.

Shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend the meeting are invited to listen to a live webcast on Valener's website in the "Investors" section under "Events and presentations". The webcast will be available on Valener's website for 365 days following the meeting.

For a recap of Valener and Énergir, L.P.'s 2017 performance, visit our 2017 Highlights.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P. Through its investment in Énergir, L.P., Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to the growth of Énergir, L.P., and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Énergir, L.P. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

Overview of Énergir, L.P.

With more than $7 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of approximately 520,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. Énergir, L.P. is the largest natural gas distribution company in Québec; through its subsidiaries, it also generates electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir, L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also offers a wide range of energy services. Énergir, L.P. hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future. www.energir.com

