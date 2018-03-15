TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), today announced that preclinical data for TG-1601, the Company's novel BET inhibitor, has been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, to be held April 14 - 18, 2018, at McCormick Place North/South in Chicago, Illinois.



The presentation details are as follows:

Title : TG-1601 is a novel BET inhibitor with strong binding affinity and long-lasting effect in pre-clinical models

o Abstract Number : 5790

o Date and Time : Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CT)

o Session Category/Title : Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics/ Canonical Targets 2

o Location : McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 36

o Poster Board Number : 16

A copy of the above referenced abstract can be viewed online through the AACR meeting website at www.aacr.org. Following the presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com.



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B‐lymphocytes. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, the combination of which is referred to as ‘U2', are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release or in the abstract, particularly those anticipating future clinical trials, attributes, business prospects and/or potential use of TG-1601, the company's BET inhibitor, may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: our ability to identify a BET inhibitor suitable for clinical development, our ability to successfully and cost-effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials; the risk that the data (both safety and efficacy) from future clinical trials will not coincide with the data analyses from prior preclinical and clinical trials; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

