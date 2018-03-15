Bio-Path Holdings to Present Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting
HOUSTON, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Olivia D. Lara, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Gynecologic Oncology, will present preclinical data of prexigebersen (BP1001, liposomal Grb2 antisense), the Company's lead drug candidate, for the treatment of gynecologic malignancies.
Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presentation Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois
Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Section 36
Abstract: 5786
Title: "Grabbing GRB2: The use of liposome-incorporated Grb2 antisense oligonucleotides as a novel therapy in gynecologic malignancies" (Link to abstract)
About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and in preclinical studies for solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, which the company anticipates entering into clinical studies where it will be evaluated in lymphoma and solid tumors.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.
Contact Information:
Investors
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com
Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369