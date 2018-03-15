Cesca Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the Transition Period From July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 on March 22

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the transition period from July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, on Thursday, March 22, 2018 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). The transition period is necessary to accommodate the change in the company's fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31.



Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-860-2442 within the U.S. or 1-412-858-4600 outside the U.S. and referencing "Cesca." To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/kool180322.html

A replay of the call will be available until April 22, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and referencing access code 10117314.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. Its device division, ThermoGenesis, provides a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company is developing an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform that addresses the critical unmet need for better cellular manufacturing and controls (CMC) for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. Cesca is an affiliated company of China-based Boyalife Group.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics' forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

