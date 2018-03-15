Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel's CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) (NASDAQ:CYCCP) ("Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies that target the various phases of cell cycle control for the treatment of cancer and other serious disorders, today announced that two presentations regarding CYC065, the Company's novel CDK inhibitor, have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago.

Clinical data from part 1 of an ongoing, first-in-human, Phase 1, dose escalation study of CYC065 has been selected for oral presentation. Details are as follows:

Title: Phase I safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor, in patients with advanced cancers (NCT02552953) Category: Phase I Adult Clinical Trials Session: CTMS01 - New Treatment Approaches for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Abstract #: CT037 Location: Room N427 - McCormick Place North (Level 4) Date and Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

The abstract is embargoed at this time and will be made available in accordance with AACR rules at http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/11142.

Preclinical data by academic collaborators of the Company evaluating the rationale for potential combination regimens of CYC065 and venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor approved for patients with certain chronic lymphocytic leukemias (CLL) under conditions that mimic the lymph node tumor microenvironment, have been selected for a poster presentation. Details are as follows:

Title: Strategic combination of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor CYC065 with venetoclax to target anti-apoptotic proteins in chronic lymphocytic leukemia Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session: PO.ET07.03 - Receptor Targeting and the Tumor Microenvironment Abstract #: 3905/ 5 Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 38 Date and Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The abstract is available at www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/4821.

About CYC065

CYC065, a second generation CDK2/9 inhibitor, is being evaluated in a first-in-human, Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It is mechanistically similar but has higher dose potency, in vitro and in vivo, and improved properties compared to seliciclib, a first generation CDK inhibitor. Similarly to FDA approved CDK4/6 inhibitors, CYC065 may be most useful in combination with other anticancer drugs, including Bcl-2 inhibitors, such as venetoclax, or HER2 inhibitors, such as trastuzumab. Preclinical data show that CYC065 may benefit patients with adult and pediatric hematological malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemias (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemias (ALL), and in particular those with MLL rearrangements, chronic lymphocytic leukemias (CLL), B-cell lymphomas, multiple myelomas, and certain solid tumors, including breast and uterine cancers, and neuroblastomas.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop innovative, targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. Cyclacel's transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced cancers. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with BRCA positive, advanced solid cancers. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

