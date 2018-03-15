Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at BioCentury's 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference

CARMIEL, Israel, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) (TASE:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®, today announced that Moshe Manor, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at BioCentury's 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at www.protalix.com, on the event calendar page.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix's unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's development pipeline includes the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human alpha-GAL-A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has entered into an ex-United States partnership with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa. Protalix maintains full rights to pegunigalsidase alfa in the United States.

