WABCO's Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 19

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) (ww.wabco-auto.com), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, will hold its Q1 2018 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 19, 2018.



Jacques Esculier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander De Bock, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period.

The call will be webcast at www.wabco-auto.com where the press release and financial information will be available under "WABCO Q1 2018 Results."

The call is also accessible by telephone in listen only mode. The dial-in number is +1 408 940 3818 and the U.S. toll-free dial-in number is 877 844 0834.

A replay of the call will be available from Noon Eastern Time on April 19 until Noon Eastern Time on April 26, 2018. The replay dial-in number is +1 404 537 3406 and the U.S. toll-free dial-in number is 855 859 2056. The Conference ID is 9469179.

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) is a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO continues to pioneer breakthrough innovations to enable autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies, including advanced driver assistance, braking, steering and stability control systems. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. For six consecutive years, Institutional Investor named WABCO among the "Top 3" in its sector for "Best CEO." In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com.

WABCO media, investors and analysts contact

Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com