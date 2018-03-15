Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, Armada Hoffler's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, www.ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Friday, June 1, 2018. This replay may be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and providing passcode 13677669. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:

Michael P. O'Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684