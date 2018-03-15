AC Immune prepares for a first in human study of a promising positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for Parkinson's disease

First potential PET tracer for Parkinson's disease

First in human study is scheduled for the second half of 2018

AC Immune's lead compound is highly selective for alpha-synuclein - a key protein in Parkinson's disease pathology

New data will be presented at the AAT-AD/PDTM Focus Meeting 2018 in Torino, Italy, today

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 15, 2018 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a significant step for a first potential PET tracer for Parkinson's disease. It plans to initiate a first in human study, scheduled for the second half of 2018. The new compound is highly selective for alpha-synuclein aggregates, an established target for Parkinson's disease and other diseases with alpha-synuclein pathologies (referred to as synucleinopathies in general). New data will be presented at the AAT-AD/PDTM* Focus Meeting 2018 in Torino, Italy, today, March 15, 2018.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune, said: "We are excited about this significant step in our development of potentially the first ever PET tracer for earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. This important milestone underlines our vision to become a global leader in precision medicine of neurodegenerative diseases, leveraging our proprietary technology platforms."

This next generation tracer was discovered using the company's proprietary MorphomerTM chemistry technology platform. AC Immune has been successfully collaborating on this program with Biogen since April 2016. The companies will continue to further research, develop and clinically validate this alpha-synuclein PET tracer that will be used as an imaging biomarker for Parkinson's disease with an aim to enable the clinical development of new disease-modifying therapies. This project from AC Immune is being supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF).

Jamie Eberling, PhD, Director of Research Programs at MJFF, commented: "We are very pleased about this next important step in the development of an alpha-synuclein imaging agent. Having a PET tracer to detect and track Parkinson's disease would be transformative for Parkinson's research and patient care."

About the R&D program

Such alpha-synuclein-PET tracers would help to diagnose Parkinson's disease earlier and more accurately. This technology has multiple advantages including direct detection of alpha-synuclein pathology in patients and the capacity to monitor the efficacy of therapeutics reducing alpha-synuclein aggregates in clinical trials. AC Immune's proprietary MorphomerTM chemistry technology platform is designed to interact with misfolded and aggregated proteins. Promising small molecules have been identified with good selectivity for alpha-synuclein and suitable properties for the development as PET ligands. The ability to precisely diagnose Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies and therefore treat patients earlier and more accurately is critical to disease management that uses novel therapeutic approaches. This collaboration with Biogen is non-exclusive, and AC Immune retains intellectual property and commercialization rights.

About alpha-synuclein-PET tracers

A brain Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test of the brain involving an imaging device and an imaging agent called a PET tracer. No alpha-synuclein-PET tracer has received regulatory approval for commercial distribution, which represents an important medical need, not only in Parkinson's disease but also in other synucleinopathies such as dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy. Once the alpha-synuclein-PET tracer is introduced to the body, it transiently enters the brain and binds to abnormal alpha-synuclein protein structures (Lewy bodies, Lewy neurites etc.). Through the radiotracer on the tracer molecule, the imaging device detects the bound alpha-synuclein imaging agent and creates pictures reflecting the amount and distribution of pathological alpha-synuclein in the brain.

About Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease. Parkinson's disease affects approximately 1% of individuals older than 60 years and causes progressive disability (motor and non-motor symptoms). Current therapies only treat the symptoms of Parkinson's; there is no available treatment that can slow or halt disease progression. The two major neuropathological findings in Parkinson's disease are loss of dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra pars compacta and the presence of Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites in which the major constituent is alpha-synuclein. The abnormal accumulations of aggregated alpha-synuclein in Lewy bodies, and mutations in the gene for alpha-synuclein in familial forms of Parkinson's disease, have led to the belief that this protein has a central role in Parkinson's disease. The development of alpha-synuclein pathology appears to correlate with the loss of dopaminergic neurons and subsequent decline in motor performance, making it a highly relevant molecular target for diagnostic approaches.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $800 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

About AC Immune

AC Immune is a clinical stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases with four product candidates in clinical trials. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune's two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, a humanized anti-amyloid-ß monoclonal IgG4 antibody that targets monomeric and aggregated forms of amyloid-ß, with highest affinity for neurotoxic oligomers currently in Phase 3 clinical studies for AD. This global program is being conducted by the collaboration partner Genentech (a member of the Roche group). Other collaborations include Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Piramal Imaging and Essex Bio-Technology.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

