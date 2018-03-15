Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Heidelberg, Germany, March 15, 2018 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies, announced today the presentation of preclinical data for the Company's AFM24 program at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago, IL.

Poster Presentation

Abstract: Pharmacokinetics and in vitro/in vivo characterization of high-affinity bispecific EGFR/CD16A NK cell engagers for the treatment of EGFR-expressing tumors (#2786)

Session: PO.IM02.11 - Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2

Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (CT)

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 34/Board 19, Chicago, IL

Full abstract of the presentation can be accessed on the AACR website at www.aacr.org

