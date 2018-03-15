Veritas Pharma Announces Appointment of Accomplished Business Development and Strategy Professional, Justin Kausel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE:VRT) (OTC:VRTHF) (Frankfurt:2VP) ("Veritas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Justin Kausel has joined the Company as Director of Business Development. Justin will report to Dr. Lui Franciosi CEO, and will be responsible for the Company's business development strategy and implementation of new business opportunities.



Mr. Kausel is an energetic and driven business professional who for more than a decade has been developing startups with lasting success. With a background in business development, marketing and operations management, Justin has held positions as VP Marketing, Vice-President and Managing Director. Justin has seen success as a strategic consultant for three technology companies in the dental, healthcare and blockchain fields. He has extensive strategic & tactical experience from the startups in both Canadian and international markets. Justin has forged enduring relationships with C-suite teams at some of the world's largest B2B and B2C companies and include Cadillac Fairview, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Oxford, Morguard, Audi, Bell, L'Oreal, Lexus, and Mercedes.

Mr. Kausel also holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Concordia University.

Veritas' CEO, Dr. Lui Franciosi stated, "Justin brings to Veritas great interpersonal and networking skills. We are very excited to have him as part of the team. His business acumen and divergence of experience across many business disciplines will be a great asset to assist on developing strategy and bringing shareholder value to the Company."

About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging pharmaceutical and IP development company, who, through its 80% owned subsidiary Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. ("CTL"), is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company's aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTL's unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value, and speed-to-market. Veritas investment in CTL is led by strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The company's commercial mission is to patent protect IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

