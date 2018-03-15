Market Overview

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to conference call on the Alunorte situation

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2018 3:10am   Comments
Hydro will host a conference call at 12:00 CET (11:00 UK time, 06:00 EST) today, Thursday March 15, with a general update on the situation in Barcarena and Alunorte alumina refinery. The conference call will be hosted by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg.

Presentation material will be available at www.hydro.com at 09:00.

The conference call will also be available on www.hydro.com.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway   +47 2100 2610
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA        +1 646-828-8143
Sweden  +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Brazil      +55 11 3181 4919

Confirmation Code: 3082704

 

