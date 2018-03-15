Innate Pharma to present broad and innovative portfolio in immuno-oncology at AACR 2018

Innate Pharma to present broad and innovative portfolio in immuno-oncology at ACCR 2018

First clinical activity data of the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab

New preclinical data further supporting the rationale of Innate's first- or best-in-class antibodies

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer, to present at meet-the-expert session on next generation immunotherapies

Marseille, France, March 15, 2018, 07:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announces that new clinical and preclinical data will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from 14 to 18 April 2018 in Chicago.

In particular, preliminary clinical activity data from the ongoing Phase II trial evaluating monalizumab, Innate's first-in-class antibody targeting inhibitory receptor NKG2A, in combination with cetuximab in previously treated patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) will be presented.

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer commented: "We have made substantial advances in building a broad and diversified portfolio in immuno-oncology, having the potential to address large unmet medical needs in cancer. We are proud to share data from across this uniquely positioned portfolio and we look ahead to a number of key milestones in 2018."

Innate will also be sharing new preclinical data on monalizumab, which further supports the rationale for the development of monalizumab as a combination therapy as part of the ongoing joint clinical development program with AstraZeneca/MedImmune. These data demonstrate that blockade of NKG2A potentiates cetuximab induced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) in a preclinical SCCHN model. Separate data suggest the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab as a potent immunotherapy for solid tumors.

Additional highlights from the Innate immuno-oncology portfolio will include preclinical data to support the development of anti-CD39 and anti-CD73 neutralizing antibodies targeting the ATP/Adenosine immune checkpoint pathway for cancer immunotherapy, in combination with chemotherapy or immune checkpoint therapy. CD39 and CD73 are membrane-bound extracellular enzymes which play a major role in promoting immunosuppression through the pathway degrading adenosine triphosphate (ATP) into adenosine. The blockade of CD39 and CD73 has the potential to promote anti-tumor immune responses across a wide range of tumors. IPH52 (anti-CD39) and IPH53 (anti-CD73) are currently in preclinical development.

Another poster will highlight preclinical findings for a first-in-class antibody program targeting the Siglec-9 immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy. This new program has recently been disclosed on Innate Pharma's R&D Day on March 8.

Presentation and poster details have been released on the AACR website and include:

Session Type: Meet-the-Expert Session

Track(s): Immunology, experimental and molecular therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Location: McCormick Place South, Level 4, Room S406 (Vista Ballroom)

Speaker: Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer, Innate Pharma

Session Title: Phase I/II, II, and III Trials in Progress

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 17, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Hall A, Poster Section 42

Poster Board Number 10

Abstract: CT158

NKG2A immune checkpoint blockade potentiates cetuximab induced ADCC in head and neck cancer preclinical model

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 1

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 31

Poster Board Number 15

Abstract: 1690

Combination of monalizumab and durvalumab as a potent immunotherapy treatment for solid human cancers

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

Poster Board Number 6

Abstract: 2714

Preclinical development of humanized CD39 and CD73 blocking antibodies targeting the ATP/Adenosine immune checkpoint pathway for cancer immunotherapy Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

Poster Board Number 10

Abstract: 2718

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

Poster Board Number 5

Abstract: 2713





The posters and presentations will be made available on the Company's website after the session.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immunity.

Innate Pharma specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

The Company's broad pipeline includes four first-in-class clinical stage antibodies as well as preclinical candidates and technologies that have the potential to address a broad range of cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi. Innate Pharma is building the foundations to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma has more than 180 employees and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

