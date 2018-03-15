Swarm Fund Welcomes Chris Eberle as COO for Fast-Growing Decentralized Capital Marketplace

Facebook's former Head of Media Partner Services & Operations joins Swarm's mission to democratize investing



PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarm (www.swarm.fund), the blockchain for private equity, today announced the hiring of Chris Eberle as Chief Operating Officer. A Harvard Business School alumnus and 20-year digital veteran with leadership roles at Facebook, Federated Media, Meebo (Google), and AOL, Eberle will lead Swarm's operations as it develops revolutionary financial infrastructure on the blockchain.

"This is a very exciting time for all of us. We are de facto the first live security token platform globally. When we launched the network in Alpha in late January, 1,500 investors from over 50 countries registered in the first 24 hours and we've seen 100 registrations per day since," said Philipp Pieper, CEO and Co-Founder of Swarm. "By bringing on Chris Eberle, we'll be able to build on this tremendous momentum and broaden this exceptional growth."

"Swarm's commitment to democratizing investment opportunities using emerging technologies like blockchain and AI are what drew me to this exciting opportunity," said Chris Eberle, COO at Swarm Fund. "I continue to be impressed by the Swarm team's focus on delivering product, and I am hitting the ground running as we prepare to launch the Swarm Asset Management Network in Beta next month."



Swarm Fund is a decentralized capital marketplace that democratizes investment using the power of the blockchain to open up high-return, alternative investment classes to smaller investors through asset-backed, tokenized funds. It makes traditionally exclusive investment opportunities, such as private equity and hedge funds, inclusive for the Swarm by pooling together smaller investments into larger, institutional-sized blocks. Swarm gives fund managers access to capital from a new class of investors who want access to institutional-type investments, but don't have the high minimums many institutional funds require. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology, Swarm provides an entire platform from which businesses can create cryptocurrency-based enterprises with a wellspring of funding built in.

The Swarm Asset Management Network is currently available in Alpha. The product's Beta release, fully integrating fiat currency and Swarm Tokens, is scheduled for Q2 2018.

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund is the blockchain for private equity. Swarm is creating a unique market infrastructure built on blockchain technology that enables investing cryptocurrency into real assets and deploying traditional capital into crypto markets in a new way. Swarm is built for: ​Crypto Investors who want to de-risk their portfolios, Family Offices looking for a more efficient way to invest into crypto and alternatives, and everyday retail investors searching for access to opportunities that were not accessible before. With a legal and regulatory framework compatible with institutional investors, automation to remove middle men, and prioritizing access for all, Swarm can streamline and help double the Private Equity industry from $2.5 trillion to $5T+ in the next five years.

