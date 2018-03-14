SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ulta Beauty, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 – ULTA

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ("Ulta Beauty") (NASDAQ:ULTA) between March 30, 2016 and February 23, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ulta-beauty-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On February 23, 2018, CBS News published a story on the alleged restocking practice, citing a former employee who alleged that managers pressured store employees to clean and repackage returned cosmetics "to keep the dollar amount for damaged or returned goods down."

If you suffered a loss in Ulta Beauty you have until May 1, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

