Genesis to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2018; Expects to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results on March 16, 2018

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. A live webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

Genesis also announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2017 results before the market opens on Friday, March 16, 2018. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company's website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 450 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,600 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.



CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Lori Mayer, Genesis HealthCare

610-925-2000