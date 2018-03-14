The Ensign Group to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health, home care, hospice care and assisted living companies, announced today that it will participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



Suzanne Snapper, Chief Financial Officer, and Chad Keetch, Executive Vice President, will review the company's operations, growth strategy and related information.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via Ensign's website at www.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, April 27, 2018.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 232 healthcare facilities, twenty-two hospice agencies, twenty home health agencies and four home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. Each of these operations is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar terms, are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the operations, the home health and hospice businesses, the Service Center or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

