Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development of Sunesis, will present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:35 AM Eastern Time at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Quinn will also present at the Needham & Company's 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced cancer drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase-inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on establishing proof of concept that its oral non-covalent BTK-inhibitor vecabrutinib is effective in ibrutinib-resistant chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies who have progressed after prior therapies. Beyond the development of vecabrutinib, the Company has two other kinase inhibitor programs, including the Takeda-partnered pan-RAF inhibitor TAK-580, which is in clinical trials for solid tumors, and Sunesis' proprietary preclinical PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510, which is in preclinical development with an IND submission planned in 2019. PDK1 is a master kinase that activates other kinases important to cell growth and survival including members of the AKT, PKC, RSK and SGK families.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com.

