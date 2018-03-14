ZYTO to Host Global Wellness Conference in Salt Lake City This Fall

LINDON, Utah, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZYTO (OTC:ZYTO) recently announced that they will be hosting a two-day global conference in Salt Lake City on October 19th and 20th of 2018.



Join us for the ZYTO 2018 Global Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 19th and 20th.





The theme of the conference is Discovering Wellness with You. Practitioners and entrepreneurs from around the world are invited to attend and explore how by working together with ZYTO and fellow wellness professionals, they can make a greater impact on the worldwide standard of health and well-being.

"After much anticipation and requests from past attendees, we're excited to bring back our worldwide conference in Salt Lake City," said ZYTO CEO and Founder Dr. Vaughn R Cook. "This is a great opportunity for alternative health professionals to get together with people who think like they do, and it's a great opportunity for us to help people expand their spheres of influence."

Dr. Cook will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 ZYTO Global Conference along with naturopathic doctor and holistic health coach Tracey Stroup. The conference will feature two tracks of classes covering general wellness topics, as well as training and implementation of ZYTO technology. Top vendors in the industry will also be in attendance.

Those interested are invited to register now to take advantage of early bird pricing. Additional details about the conference can be found by visiting zyto.com/conference-2018. The full conference agenda will be made available in the coming weeks.

Vendor space is also available, and details can be found in the Exhibitor Package.

About ZYTO

ZYTO is a technology company founded in 2004 by Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company provides biocommunication hardware and software with wellness and lifestyle applications that include obtaining and analyzing galvanic skin response data from the human body to assist in making better decisions.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO's marketing partners, ZYTO product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for ZYTO's stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Contact Information

Any questions regarding this release can be directed to:

Sara Donakey

ZYTO Events Manager

sdonakey@ZYTO.com

www.ZYTO.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af9c4878-729f-41a8-b2ff-9ce38369838d



