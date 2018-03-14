As the national press recognizes the success of Medi-Share, it innovates once again to serve its members

MELBOURNE, Fla. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of recent positive press for health-care sharing ministry Medi-Share, Ted Squires, CEO of Christian Care Ministry, which operates the program, announced a collaboration with financial technology industry leader Liquid Payments that will enhance their member experience throughout the application, approval, and activation processes for new Medi-Share Members.



Squires noted, "As Medi-Share continues to experience vigorous growth thanks to the thousands of people across the country who consistently choose it as an affordable option for their healthcare needs, we continue to focus on the core principles that are at the heart of all we do: Agility, Community, Transformation, and Service."

"Partnering with Liquid Payments has allowed us to become even more agile, by simplifying processes so we can serve members with speed and accuracy. The Medi-Share community now numbers more than 375,000 members and continues to grow as people learn about our affordable solution to their healthcare needs. To date, Medi-Share members have had more than $2.4 billion of their medical bills shared and discounted. This year, Medi-Share celebrates its 25th anniversary of providing a transformational solution to pay for healthcare. That's what led us to create a ministry where Christians not only can share their healthcare burdens with one another, but also their prayer requests and so much more. But sharing isn't possible to the standards we aspire without an organization focused on providing Kingdom-class service to our members—whether it's answering a question, facilitating the sharing of a bill, or praying with a member."

Shashi Kapur, CEO of Liquid Payments, commented, "We are particularly proud of our collaboration with Christian Care Ministry to help streamline their member on-boarding processes. The efforts of our combined, tightly knit teams have led to a seamless member experience. Christian Care Ministry and their Medi-Share healthcare sharing program provide a launch platform for Liquid Payments to continue to innovate and disrupt healthcare payment technologies."

About Christian Care Ministry

Based in Melbourne, Christian Care Ministry operates the Medi-Share health care sharing program through which members voluntarily and directly share each other's medical bills. Since the program's inception in 1993, Medi-Share members have had more than $2.4 billion of their medical bills shared and discounted. Medi-Share has more than 375,000 members in all 50 states.

More than just healthcare, Christian Care Ministry is a community of people who share their lives, faith, talents and resources, and pray for and encourage one another. For more information, visit www.MediShare.org/News

About Liquid Payments

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Liquid Payments, Inc. (LQ), provides custom software and payment solutions for healthcare Providers and Patients, as well as customized, branded banking experiences for healthcare cost sharing ministries. Leveraging its deep experience in technology, payments and healthcare, LQ is also underway with AI (Artificial intelligence) applications for the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.liquid-payments.com

