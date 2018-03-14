Steve Bradie, president and CEO of Green Shield Canada, set to retire December 2018

WINDSOR, Ontario, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherry Peister, chair, board of directors of Green Shield Canada (GSC), today announced that Steve Bradie, president and CEO, has informed the board of directors of his intention to retire in December 2018.



"Steve has had an incredible 30-year career at GSC. In his nine years as president and CEO, he and his team have grown revenue from $1.2B to $2.5B, diversified our lines of business, and increased the staff complement from 550 employees to over 900," said Sherry Peister, chair of the board. "Steve has continuously put GSC's mission of creating innovative solutions to improve access to health care for all Canadians first, and ensured that we always focus on doing the right things in support of our corporate goals. The board of directors acknowledges the significant impact Steve has made to GSC over his 30-year tenure. His passion for the organization is evident in his every undertaking. Steve is a true reflection of the culture at GSC, and his collaboration and transparency with his executive team and the board of directors have been instrumental to achieving GSC's growth over recent years."

Steve will also leave the legacy of an innovative culture that has bred many industry-leading initiatives – an adjudication engine that has provided unmatched flexibility for Canadian plan sponsors and, more recently, corporate partners through third-party processing alliances. GSC has led the way in developing forward-thinking drug plan management strategies at a time of cost strain on the system. Steve shepherded the development of the Canadian landscape's first online employee health management portal that rewarded plan members for taking ownership of their individual health goals. All have left their mark on our industry and fuelled GSC's industry-leading growth.

"While Steve will be leaving GSC at the end of the year, we are gratified that he will continue to lead the organization and its smooth transition to a new CEO over the months to come. There is no doubt that thanks to Steve's steady guidance, GSC is poised for the future and the exciting opportunities it will bring," said Peister.

About Green Shield Canada

GSC is Canada's only national not-for-profit health and dental specialist, and their reason for being is the enhancement of the common good. GSC seeks innovative ways to improve access to better health for Canadians. From coast-to-coast, their service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration services. Supported by cost containment strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, they create customized programs for almost two-million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca