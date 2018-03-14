Market Overview

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017

Globe Newswire  
March 14, 2018
LONDON, March 14, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has published its 2017 Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2017 online: https://ar2017.stolt-nielsen.com/

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance
  • Business reviews from each of our divisions
  • An overview of the Group's approach to growing responsibly, including health and safety performance
  • A short film showcasing our progress during the year

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
V.P. Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the 'Company') is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

