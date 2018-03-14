Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2017
LONDON, March 14, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has published its 2017 Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2017 online: https://ar2017.stolt-nielsen.com/
Highlights include:
- A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance
- Business reviews from each of our divisions
- An overview of the Group's approach to growing responsibly, including health and safety performance
- A short film showcasing our progress during the year
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the 'Company') is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
