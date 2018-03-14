Global Laminated Glass Market Will Reach USD 27 billion by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Laminated Glass Market by Interlayer Type (Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ionoplast Polymers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin), by End User (Residential and Non-Residential), for Application (Windows, Doors, and Skylights; Open-Edged Railings; Facades and Canopies; Structural Glass Flooring; Stairs, Walkways, and Pedestrian Bridges; and Overhead Glazing), and by Vertical (Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Electronics, and Aerospace): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2016 – 2025".

According to the report, global laminated glass market was valued at around USD 16 billion in the year 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 27 billion by 2025 with the expected CAGR of more than 6% between the years 2017 and 2025.

Browse through 132 Tables & 37 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Laminated Glass Market: Industry Size, Share, Type, Segments Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2025".

Request Free Sample copy of Global Laminated Glass Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/laminated-glass-market

Market Report Highlights

The increasing adoption of the laminated glass in the sectors such as telecom, healthcare, aerospace, and electronics has fostered the growth of the laminated glass market growth.

Polyvinyl butyral segment held the largest market share of 34.20% in 2016 and valued at around 5.49 billion. Increasing demand for polyvinyl butyral laminated glass in construction and automotive applications is expected to trigger the growth of the laminated glass market.

The non-residential segment contributed a prominent share in the global laminated glass market in 2016. Whereas it is expected that the residential segment will register higher CAGR growth of around 6.4% over the forecasted period. Increasing residential constructions will contribute to the growth of the residential segment in the laminated glass market in the coming years.

By application, windows, doors, and skylights segment contributed the highest market share in 2016. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% over the forecast period.

By vertical, building and construction segment contributed the highest share of more than 36% in 2016. Whereas automotive segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.5% over the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the use of the laminated glass in the construction and automotive sectors thus increasing the demand for the laminated glass in the global market. The increasing popularity of sunroofs and large windshields in the automobiles have boosted the demand for laminated glass in the automotive sector.

Asia Pacific anticipates growing with the highest CAGR of around 6.8% in the forecasted period. North America is expected to continue its dominance in the global laminated glass market due to the technological advancements and well-established infrastructure.

Ask The Analyst: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/laminated-glass-market



According to the analysis, the laminated glass market will have a significant contribution from the automotive segment. The automotive segment will grow with the highest CAGR in 2017-2025. The automotive industry contributed USD 3.58 billion in 2016 and it is expected to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2025. As laminated glass provides benefits such as increased safety, sound control, heat control, increased durability, and easy installation its popularity is increasing in the automotive sector.

Increasing adoption of laminated glass and its growing usage in sectors such as telecom, healthcare, aerospace, and electronics contributes to the growth of the laminated glass market. Another factor that contributes to the growth of the laminated glass market is the rapid development in the construction activities across the regions, in which, the conventional materials such as brick, cement, and granite building exteriors are being replaced by the laminated glass. Using laminated glass provides benefits such as safety and security, solar energy control, design versatility, UV control, and much more.

Browse the full "Laminated Glass Market by Interlayer Type (Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ionoplast Polymers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin), by End User (Residential and Non-Residential), for Application (Windows, Doors, and Skylights; Open-Edged Railings; Facades and Canopies; Structural Glass Flooring; Stairs, Walkways and Pedestrian Bridges; and Overhead Glazing), and by Vertical (Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Electronics, and Aerospace): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2016 – 2025" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/laminated-glass-market

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is projected to lead the growth of laminated glass market. One of the crucial properties of the polyvinyl butyral interlayer laminated glass is the non-dispersal of the glass particles upon damaging the glass thus eliminating the risk of injuries. Another benefit is that it has good tenacity performance which helps in absorbing the large amount force. Owing to the benefits that are offered by the polyvinyl butyral the demand for the product is increasing in the global market.

Non-residential segment held the largest market share in 2016. Increased use of the laminated glass in the offices, hotels, and various other organizations has increased the demand for the laminated glass in the global market. Laminated glass is being used in overhead glazing, windows, doors, and skylights. Using laminated glass not only provides a stylish and trendy appearance to the construction but also provides other benefits such as being soundproof, safety, and security. The office building, a sub-segment of the non-residential segment, contributed the highest market share in 2016.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/laminated-glass-market

North America dominates the laminated glass market owing to the well-developed infrastructure and technological advancement in several sectors. But, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.8% owing to the rapid increase in the construction activities and growing demand for automobiles in the region.

The major market players in the global laminated glass market are Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd., AJJ Glass Ltd., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd., China Specialty Glass AG, CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/456

Global Laminated Glass Market: Interlayer Type Segment Analysis

Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB)

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ionoplast Polymers

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Cast in Place (CIP) Liquid Resin

Global Laminated Glass Market: End User Type Segment Analysis

Residential

Non-Residential

Educational Buildings Office Buildings Hospitals Hotels Industrial



Global Laminated Glass Market: Application Type Segment Analysis

Windows, Doors, and Skylights

Open-Edged Railings

Facades and Canopies

Structural Glass Flooring

Stairs, Walkways and Pedestrian Bridges

Overhead Glazing

Global Laminated Glass Market: Vertical Type Segment Analysis

Building & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Electronics

Aerospace

Global Laminated Glass Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:



Organic Fluorochemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fluorochemicals-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Matting Agents Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/matting-agents-market

Bio-plastics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioplastics-market

Aviation Coating Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aviation-coating-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.com | http://marketglobalnews.com

Contact Us: Joel John 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com