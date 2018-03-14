Wall Street Veteran Ed Maguire Joins Augmate Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable device management company and "Gartner Cool Vendor" Augmate today announced the addition of Ed Maguire to its advisory board. Ed brings 17 years of Wall Street experience as an investment banker and research analyst, with deep expertise in enterprise software. He is currently Insights Partner at Momenta Partners, an advisory, venture, and executive research firm for the IoT and connected device industry. He holds a BA from Columbia University and an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Rutgers University.



"We are happy to have Ed Maguire and his team at Momenta Partners advise Augmate on best practices in IoT business development," said Pete Wassell, CEO of Augmate. "Ed's expertise in technology investments, research and scaling will help us navigate potential pitfalls as we deploy the Augmate Connect platform." Augmate Connect is the first IoT device management platform using distributed ledger technology. IoT is expected to be a $15 trillion market by 2030, yet innovation is so rapid that privacy and data are compromised at a staggering rate. Augmate Connect introduces a scalable solution: a new, distributed ledger device layer using smart contracts aimed at creating a secure ecosystem for device connectivity.

"The need for new software solutions in the IoT space is clear, and Augmate demonstrates a strong vision to develop a secure, scalable system," said Ed Maguire of Momenta Partners. "I look forward to working closely with Pete and his team as they fund and build Augmate Connect."

Augmate was originally founded in 2014 in New York City as a B2B enterprise company specializing in wearable devices, and was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2017. Investors include William Hickey, UPS Ventures, Simon Property Group, Tim Draper, Siemens Venture Capital, Rothenberg Ventures, and many others. For more information on Augmate and Augmate Connect, please visit www.augmate.io

About Augmate Connect

Augmate Connect is the first IoT device management platform using distributed ledger technology. The Augmate Connect Platform will be activated and utilized using tokens called MATEsTM (Machine Access Token Exchange). For more information, please visit: https://www.augmate.io/connect/

