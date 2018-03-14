The Easy Way To Migrate Your Workstations To A New Operating System (OS)
Millis, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
When an organization needs to migrate workstations to a new OS upgrade, it can be a daunting, extremely time-consuming task for IT department staff. However, Kanguru duplicators can make new OS Migration easy with KanguruClone™ Hard Drive and SSD Duplicators. Whether an organization is small with just a few workstations, or an Enterprise, with thousands of workstations to upgrade, Kanguru has flexible options for every project and can make it easy to migrate the organization to a new Operating System.
Want to migrate Hard Drives to more efficient SSDs? No problem with the KanguruClone™ PRO series. Kanguru Standalone HD Duplicators make it easy for system migrations, upgrades, backups, duplication, data wiping, and more.
